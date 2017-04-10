Breaking updates and the latest information can be found here.

Hundreds of parents rushed to get to a blocked off San Bernardino elementary school after a deadly shooting left two adults dead and two students injured Monday.

Chaotic confusion followed mixed messages sent to parents via voicemails from North Park Elementary School and from the San Bernardino Police Department.

"There's nowhere to park so I had to run from my house. I'm just hoping they're OK," one woman outside the school told NBC4.

The looks on parents' faces showed the community on edge as they attempted to find or contact their children. One man said to be the shooter and one woman said to be a teacher were killed, police said.

Two children were unintentionaly hurt amid the shooting, official said at a news conference. They were airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

As their identities were not revealed, parents were frantic as they arrived on the elementary school campus and other staging areas, as directed by law enforcement and the school district.

One man, whose wife works as a secretary at the school, said she was terrified, but safe. He was waiting outside of the back part of the North Park Elementary School campus.

"She left her phone home -- of all things," he said, noting she never leaves her cellphone at home. "She just told me, 'Honey bunny, I'm OK.' I just told her to calm down, and help the kids."

He said his wife did not hear gunshots when she was on campus.

"That's my grandson right there -- I can see him," one relieved grandparent said as he spotted his grandson boarding a bus heading to Cal State University San Bernardino. "He can't see me, but I can see him right there, so that's good, because the whole family is rushing to get here."

Evacuated students were arriving at the Cal State San Bernardino campus while parents were told to stage at Cajon High School. Officials said after children were all accounted for, they would be reunited with their children, but the process may take three hours.

Parents were being directed to the gym of Cajon High School.

The two injured students were in critical condition. At least one patient was at Loma Linda University Medical Center. Specifications on their injuries were not revealed, and they were not identified to the public. The parents of the hospitalized children were notified, according to the emergency notification system for the San Bernardino City Unified School District. Officials also did not reveal what grade the children were in. Officials at an afternoon conference said the class was believed to be a multi-grade class.

Family members of students were asked to call 909-382-3846 if they needed assistance.