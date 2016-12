More videos (1 of 9)

Cindy is the pet of the week for Thursday Dec. 29, 2016.

ID: A1674237

She is an unaltered female white Shih Tzu, about 1 year old. She weights approximately 12 pounds.

West Valley Center

20655 Plummer Street

Chatsworth, CA 91311

(818) 756-9325 (center)

