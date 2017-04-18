Detectives released photos of a suspect wanted in connection to an assault and carjacking that took place on April 16, 2017, in Hesperia.

The suspect violently attacked the victim as he was getting into his vehicle after leaving Royal Liquor on Bear Valley Road in Hesperia, officials said.

The suspect allegedly assaulted the victim with a black handgun, demanding the victim hand over his money.

Although the victim fought back, the suspect overpowered him, stole the car and drove away. He ran over the victim’s leg as he sped away.

The liquor store's surveillance system captured the attack on camera.

The stolen vehicle is described as a gray 2009 Nissan Altima with damage to the rear end.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a medium build and a goatee. He was wearing glasses at the time of the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station at 760-947-1500.