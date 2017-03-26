An 8-year-old boy adopted by a Southern California family from Taiwan tragically lost his life in a drive-by shooting in Pomona Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, that left police baffled.

The same Southern California home where an 8-year-old was shot and killed was the target of a shooting for the third time Saturday, Pomona police said.

Jonah Hwang died Feb. 20 after being shot in the head during a suspected drive-by shooting. At least three bullets hit the Pomona home but no one else was struck.

Saturday at 7 a.m., bullets hit the home in the 1100 block of West 11th Street for the third time. The second time the house was shot at was March 9.

No one was home at the time of the latest shooting.

'Super Hero' Funeral for Boy Killed in Pomona Drive-By

Funeral services were held Saturday, March 4, 2017, for Jonah Hwang, an 8-year-old adopted from an orphanage in Taiwan less than three years ago who was killed in a baffling Pomona drive-by. (Published Sunday, March 5, 2017)

Detectives with Pomona police were reviewing surveillance footage Sunday to figure out who keeps shooting at the home.

Jonah's adoptive parents had brought him from an orphanage in Taiwan less than three years ago to begin a new American life.

A $20,000 reward was offered late February for information leading to the killer.

Early March, the community rallied together at a "super hero" inspired funeral service for the boy.

Until the recent shooting, investigators have not revealed any leads in the case.