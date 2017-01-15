Power Outage Hits San Fernando Valley | NBC Southern California
Power Outage Hits San Fernando Valley

By Heather Navarro

    An outage knocked out power for Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers in the San Fernando Valley Sunday morning.

    It wasn't immediately clear how many customers were affected.

    The cause still was unknown as of 7 a.m.

    Customers from Canoga Park to Sherman Oaks and Woodland Hills tweeted to NBCLA to report the power had been out for at least a half an hour.

