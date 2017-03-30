Former 'Power Rangers' TV Actor Sentenced for Sword Stabbing Death of Roommate | NBC Southern California
Former 'Power Rangers' TV Actor Sentenced for Sword Stabbing Death of Roommate

Thirty-eight-year-old Ricardo Medina pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter

By Jonathan Lloyd

    Ricardo Medina, a former "Power Rangers" actor charged with the murder of his roommate, makes a court appearance for a bail hearing on Friday, Feb. 19, 2016.

    A former "Power Rangers" TV actor who pleaded guilty to killing his roommate was sentenced Thurday to six years in prison.

    Thirty-eight-year-old Ricardo Medina entered a plea Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court to voluntary manslaughter with the use of a sword, the weapon used in the stabbing. 

    Prosecutors said Medina stabbed Joshua Sutter several times in the abdomen two years ago at their house in Green Valley, a mountain town north of Los Angeles. The two had argued over Medina's girlfriend.

    Medina played the Red Lion Wild Force Ranger on "Power Rangers Wild Force" in 2002. He was the voice of Deker on "Power Rangers Samurai" in 2011 and 2012.

