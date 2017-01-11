Rainfall From First of Two Storms to Impact Morning Commute

Two more storms are expected to hit Southern California this week, with the heaviest of the rainfall to impact morning commutes.

Rain increased late Tuesday night and will continue through the morning commute on Wednesday as a moderate storm rolls through the region, said NBC4 Forecaster Fritz Coleman.

There will be rainy periods throughout noon on Wednesday, but the heaviest of the fall will be during the morning, Coleman said.

The second wave -- expected to roll in late Wednesday to early Thursday -- will have slightly less rainfall but will bring colder temperatures, dropping snow levels to 3,500 feet, according to Coleman. This means that the passes -- the Grapevine and the Cajon Pass -- could see some snow Friday morning.

Beachside communities are also preparing for potential damage from "king tides," which is a high tide event that occurs when there is alignment of the gravitational pull between the sun and moon. Tides are expected to peak Wednesday and Thursday up to 7 feet. When king tides occur during cyclones, floods or storms, water levels could rise and could potentially cause damage to property and the coastline.

Seal Beach, Huntington Beach, Balboa Peninsula and Balboa Island in Newport Beach, and Sunset Beach have been affected by king tides in the past, with its waters flooding the communities and affecting businesses and traffic, the Orange County Register reported.

The weekend is expected to be dry and partly cloudy, with a chance of warming.