Police Search for Shooter Who Fired at Riverside Officers

Authorities continued to search for a gunman who fired at Riverside police officers Monday night.

The officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call at around 11 p.m. in the 4000 block of MacArthur Road, said Officer Ryan Railsback of the Riverside Police Department.

The man was standing outside of the vehicle that had occupants inside of it, Railsback said. When the officers approached the man, he ran away and police followed him to a small side street at MacArthur Road and Garfield Street.

The man produced a handgun and fired shots toward officers, Railsback said. The officers fired back, but the gunman took off on foot.

The officers were not injured, Railsback said. It is unknown if the suspect was struck.

The occupants inside the vehicle stayed at the scene and were detained and being questioned by authorities, Railsback said.

SWAT agents, K-9's and police helicopters set up a wide, tactical perimeter and scoured the scene for the gunman.

This incident comes on the heels of the fatal shooting of Keith Boyer, a veteran officer with the Whittier Police Department who was killed in the line of duty while responding to a traffic stop Monday morning.