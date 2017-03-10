Known best for his starring role in "Roseanne," John Goodman is set to receive the 2,604th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday, in honor of a television and film career spanning nearly four decades.

Goodman’s star in the category of Motion Pictures will be located at 6767 Hollywood Boulevard in front of the Hollywood Wax Museum.

The ceremony coincides with the opening of his new film "Kong: Skull Island," where he stars alongside actors Brie Larson, Tom Hiddleston and Samuel L. Jackson.

His other recent films include "Patriots Day," the sci-fi thriller "10 Cloverfield Lane," and Jay Roach's biographical drama "Trumbo."

In 2013, Goodman starred in Ben Affleck's drama "Argo," which won the Academy Award for Best Picture. That same year he won the 2013 National Board of Review Spotlight Award for his work in "Argo," "Flight" and "Trouble with the Curve." He played Walter Sobchak in 1998's "The Big Lebowski," one of six Coen Brothers films in which he has starred.

But television fans are most likely to recognize him from his starring role in "Roseanne", which earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor and seven Emmy nominations.

As a student at Southwest Missouri State University, Goodman never intended to become an actor. He was a football player, but an injury led him to switch his major to drama. He never returned to football and graduated with a degree in Theatre.

For any fans who would like to watch Goodman receive his star, the event will be streamed live on www.walkoffame.com.