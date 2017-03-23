Puppy Comes Back to Life After Firefighters Use Pet Oxygen Mask | NBC Southern California
Puppy Comes Back to Life After Firefighters Use Pet Oxygen Mask

By Heather Navarro

    A dog was found in a apartment fire not breathing and without a pulse, but Santa Monica firefighters brought the pooch back to life Tuesday, March 21, 2017.  

    Santa Monica Firefighters saved a pup from a fire after the dog was pulled from the flames not breathing and without a pulse.

    A rapidly growing fire broke out Tuesday in the 1800 block of 7th Street where firefighters found an unresponsive dog as they searched for victims.

    Firefighters performed CPR and worked on the pup for 20 minutes with a pet oxygen mask until the animal came back to life.

    The pet was taken to an animal hospital for further care.

    Published 18 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

