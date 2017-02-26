Authorities are searching for witnesses in a suspicious death investigation involving a person found dead early Sunday in Santa Monica.

The body was found at about 5 a.m. in the 1300 block of 16th Street. The deceased individual suffered a head injury, according to police.

Details regarding the person's identity or cause of death were not immediately available.

Earlier Sunday, police received a call about a possible shooting in the 2100 block of Pico Boulevard. It was not immediately clear whether the two cases are connected, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call 310-458-8491.