Witnesses Sought in Santa Monica Suspicious Death Investigation
Witnesses Sought in Santa Monica Suspicious Death Investigation

By Jonathan Lloyd

    Authorities are searching for witnesses in a suspicious death investigation involving a person found dead early Sunday in Santa Monica.

    The body was found at about 5 a.m. in the 1300 block of 16th Street. The deceased individual suffered a head injury, according to police.

    Details regarding the person's identity or cause of death were not immediately available.

    Earlier Sunday, police received a call about a possible shooting in the 2100 block of Pico Boulevard. It was not immediately clear whether the two cases are connected, police said.

    Police asked anyone with information to call 310-458-8491.

    Published 22 minutes ago

