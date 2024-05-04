South LA church damaged after car crashes into building

A high-speed crash killed one person and injured another Saturday morning in the Florence neighborhood of South Los Angeles after the driver of the car slammed into a church.

The car was traveling on Manchester Boulevard when it struck a street light near Central Avenue and plowed into Challenge of Faith church, police said.

Video from the scene showed the exterior of the church was heavily damaged in the collision.

The driver of the car was ejected from the impact of the crash and died at the scene.