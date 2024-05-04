Florence

South LA church damaged after car crashes into building

The driver, who was suspected of traveling at a high speed, died at the scene of the collision, police said.

NBC Universal, Inc.

A high-speed crash killed one person and injured another Saturday morning in the Florence neighborhood of South Los Angeles after the driver of the car slammed into a church.

The car was traveling on Manchester Boulevard when it struck a street light near Central Avenue and plowed into Challenge of Faith church, police said. 

Video from the scene showed the exterior of the church was heavily damaged in the collision.

Los Angeles May 2

Hit-and-run driver sought after killing 74-year-old woman in University Park

Exposition Park Apr 30

USC shuttle collides with Metro Rail train in Exposition Park

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The driver of the car was ejected from the impact of the crash and died at the scene.

This article tagged under:

Florence
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us