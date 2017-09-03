Thunderstorms, Flash Floods Possible in SoCal

Southern California has been battered by a heat wave, but Sunday brings a chance of rain, which could aid firefighters battling the La Tuna and Palmer fires. David Biggar has your First Alert Forecast on Sunday, September 3, 2017. (Published Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017)

Parts of Southern California were in danger of experiencing flash floods as an afternoon storm led to powerful downpours in some areas Sunday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms were being experienced in parts of southwest SoCal, including areas ravaged by the La Tuna Fire, due to moist air and an unstable air mass associated with "the remnants" of Tropical Storm Lidia, according to the National Weather service.

Thunderstorms were possible over the areas hit by the La Tuna, Whittier and Alamo fires, making those areas susceptible to debris flows. The National Weather Service warned people in or below those areas to "take the steps necessary to protect their property."

The mountains of LA, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, as well as the Santa Clarita, San Fernando, San Gabriel, Antelope and Santa Ynez valleys were under a flash flood watch, with possible rainfall rates of more than one inch per hour.

The flash flood was in effect through 10 p.m. People were advised to avoid driving into flooded intersections, as "most flash flood fatalities occur in automobiles."