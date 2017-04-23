Trapped Puppy Rescued From Beneath Storage Container | NBC Southern California
Trapped Puppy Rescued From Beneath Storage Container

The pup appeared to be in high spirits despite being trapped in the heat for hours

By Sean Myers

    Corona Fire Department
    A pup had apparently become stuck after chasing a rabbit under a metal storage container on Sunday, April 23, 2017.

    A Corona Fire Department rescue team stepped in to help a trapped puppy Sunday after his owner reported that the dog had been missing for hours.

    The pup had apparently chased a rabbit under a metal storage container and then couldn't exit the crawl space.

    The team arrived on the scene around 4 p.m.

    About 20 minutes later, the rescue team was able to lift the container just enough for the dog to wiggle through the void to safety.

    The pup appeared to be in high spirits despite being trapped in the heat for hours. In a video posted by the department, his tail wagged enthusiastically as he trotted toward a reunion with his owner.

