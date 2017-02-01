A man died after he assaulted his former boss and crashed his truck into the business on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.

A man died after he assaulted an ex-coworker and crashed his car into the Upland business Tuesday night, police said.

Upland police received a call at around 11:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Central Avenue about a man physically assaulting the owner of a business where he was previously employed.

The man, described to be in his 50's, had driven his vehicle into the building when officers arrived at the scene, police said. He walked out of the business and collapsed in the parking lot.

He appeared to not have any apparent injuries from the incident, police said. He later died at the hospital. Specific details on the cause of his death were not immediately available.

The man's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.