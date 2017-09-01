Three Southern California residents were confirmed as the state's first deaths this year due to West Nile virus, the state Department of Public Health announced Friday.

No details were released about any of the three patients, who were residents of Kern, Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties.

"West Nile virus can cause a deadly infection in humans, and the elderly are particularly susceptible," State Health Officer Dr. Karen Smith said. "August and September are peak periods of West Nile virus transmission in the state so we urge everyone to take every possible precaution to protect themselves against mosquito bites."

As of Sept. 1, there were 87 human cases of West Nile virus in 13 counties across the state, including 12 in Los Angeles County and two in Orange County, according to the state.

Symptoms of the virus -- which is transmitted by mosquito bites -- can include fever, body aches, rash, nausea, vomiting and headaches, but many people who are infected may not show any symptoms. About one in 150 people could develop more serious problems, such as brain inflammation or paralysis, health officials said.

Mosquito season in Southern California generally spans the months of May to October. To reduce exposure to WNV, residents are urged to: