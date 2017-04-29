Winning Lottery Ticket Worth $61 Million Sold in Orange County | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Winning Lottery Ticket Worth $61 Million Sold in Orange County

Monday is the first day ticketholders can contact the California Lottery to claim their prize.

By Kate Guarino

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    California Lottery
    Estela Mora, Cashier at the 7-Eleven Store on Moulton Parkway in Laguna Hills, Points to a “Millionaire Made Here Sign.” This Orange County Store Sold the Winning $61 Million Mega Millions Ticket from the draw on April 28, 2017.

    Winner winner, so much more than a chicken dinner.

    A lottery ticket worth an estimated $61 million was sold at a 7-Eleven in Laguna Hills.

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 4/27] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
    Jonathan Gonzalez

    The winning numbers, drawn Friday, are 6-13-18-20-31 with Mega number 13. The ticket matches all six.

    The store, located at 27001 Moulton Parkway, will receive a whopping $305,000 retailer bonus from a separate lottery fund.

    If you happen to have the winning ticket, the California Lottery recommends you sign the back in ink, keep it in a safe place and visit any of the nine Lottery District Offices or contact Lottery officials. The closest office to where the ticket was sold is the Lottery’s Orange County District Office, located at 3400 W. Warner Avenue in Santa Ana.

    Monday is the first day ticket holders can contact the California Lottery to claim their prize, but the winner will have one year from the date of the draw to claim the jackpot, California Lottery said in a statement.

    The ticket holder will have the option of receiving the prize money incrementally in annual payments spread out over 30 years, meaning he or she will pay less in federal taxes, or accepting a lump sum of an estimated $37.3 million upfront.

    This is the second time the golden state has been home to a Mega Millions jackpot this year, the California lottery said. In January, Jack Freney won the $191 million Mega Millions jackpot with a ticket purchased in Nipton, California.

    Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices