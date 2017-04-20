Downtown LA Hit-and-Run Driver Sought | NBC Southern California
Downtown LA Hit-and-Run Driver Sought

By Kristina Bugante

    A man was hospitalized with critical injuries after a driver struck him, fled and then ignored witnesses' pleas early Thursday in downtown Los Angeles, police said.

    A pedestrian was crossing northbound on a marked crosswalk at around 12:20 a.m. on Sixth Street and Towne Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound, said Det. Padilla of the Los Angeles Police Department Central Traffic Bureau.

    The driver continued eastbound without stopping, Padilla said. Witnesses later saw his vehicle when he came back to the scene. One witness jumped on his scooter and went to flag down the driver.

    "He approached the driver and told him what he had done," Padilla said. "The driver ignored him and fled southbound on Stanford (Avenue)."

    The suspect was described as a black male in his 50's, driving a dark-colored Cadillac CTS. The witness was able to obtain his license plate and police are hoping to review surveillance video.

    The victim was taken to the hospital and was undergoing surgery for his injuries.

