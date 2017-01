Crews worked to repair sunken concrete slabs on the westbound 10 Freeway in Covina on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

Caltrans worked to make repairs Wednesday after sunken concrete slabs prompted the closure of two lanes of the westbound 10 Freeway in Covina, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 40-foot section of the freeway in Via Verde was sunken in, and crews were working since Tuesday night to repair them.

Lanes No. 3 and 4 were shut down until further notice, CHP said.

Traffic was backed up to the 57 Freeway transition Tuesday night.