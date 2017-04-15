April the Giraffe Goes Into Labor | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

April the Giraffe Goes Into Labor

Tens of millions of people across the globe had tuned into the live stream in anticipation of the birth of April's fourth calf

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    It sounds like a tall tale, but this giraffe romance has managed to captivate the world for more than a month.

    (Published Friday, March 31, 2017)

    What to Know

    • April has captivated tens of millions of people across the world who have been checking in on her via the live stream

    • Giraffe pregnancies last up to 15 months; labor lasts anywhere from a few hours to a few days

    • The calf will be the first born at Animal Adventure Park, and the zoo says it will hold a contest to name it once it arrives

    After more than a month of worldwide anticipation, April the giraffe has gone into active labor, according to the zoo that has been live-streaming her pregnancy for tens of millions of avid fans.

    The calf, to be April's fourth, is expected to be born within about 50 minutes (WARNING: Some may find the live stream and photo below graphic).

    More than 600,000 viewers were tuned in to witness the birth by 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

    Shortly before 8 a.m., Animal Adventure Park teased a captionless photo of a small calf hoof and leg at April's backside while she cranes her head to lick it. Over 9,600 people have liked the photo, while nearly 1,700 had shared it within 30 minutes of being posted.

    Nearly an hour later, the calf's small front hooves were poking out. April seemed calm as she strolled around her pen, then occasionally stopped to lick and check on the two little legs dangling from her behind. Her keepers sat on a bench outside her pen, all smiles as they eagerly awaited her baby.

    April has teased her millions of global adorers for weeks now, showing signs of near-but-not-quite labor and otherwise enchanting her audience with cute right-at-the-camera gazes and tongue flicks, snack noshing and nuzzling with her much younger but handsome beau Oliver, 5. 

    Adorable Zoo Babies: German Shepherd Nurses Tiger CubsAdorable Zoo Babies: German Shepherd Nurses Tiger Cubs

    April's pregnancy was catapulted into global headlines in late February after YouTube briefly yanked the zoo's live stream following complaints by animal activists that it violated the site's policies concerning "nudity and sexual content." Thousands upon thousands of commenters voiced their frustration on Facebook and YouTube, and the stream was restored within an hour or so.

    Jordan Patch, owner of the Animal Adventure Park, says the natural curiosity surrounding giraffes and their birthing process has been a huge factor in drawing crowds. 

    Photos: April, the World-Famous Pregnant GiraffePhotos: April, the World-Famous Pregnant Giraffe

    "I think the fact that she's a giraffe and she's a neat species that people are interested in, that's fostered a lot of the attention," he said. "The fact that you'll get to witness the miracle of birth from an animal that you really don't get to see give birth — that's neat."

    He added that April's pregnancy was more than just live entertainment, but a teachable moment and source for education.

    Giraffe pregnancies last up to 15 months. Labor lasts anywhere from a few hours to a few days. The new calf will be the first giraffe born at Animal Adventure Park.

    The zoo had said it will hold an online competition to name the baby giraffe once it's born.

    Unbelievable Animals: Painting Pig's Art Sells for Up &#36;2,000Unbelievable Animals: Painting Pig's Art Sells for Up $2,000

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 10 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices