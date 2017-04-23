'A Terrible, Sad Time': 3 Kids, 2 Adults Die in NYC Fire: Officials

The New York City Fire Department tweeted this photo of a house fire in Queens Village on April 23, 2017.

A fire at a house in Queens killed five people on Sunday, including three children, officials said. The youngest victim was about 2 years old.

One adult tumbled out of a second-floor window and onto a porch of the house in Queens Village, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. He was the only survivor.

"This is a terrible, sad time for this block, for this community, and for this city," Nigro said.

The house was reported on fire shortly after 2:30 p.m. and firefighters arrived 4 minutes later. Witnesses said they saw flames on the first floor, climbing to the second floor.

Only a blackened and charred structure remained of the on 208th Street in Queens Village.

The youngest child and another person were in the attic, which Nigro said was a very difficult place for firefighters to reach in the burning inferno.

Video shows firefighters carrying two bodies out of the house. One of them appeared to be a child.

"It's an incredibly difficult moment to see a family literally destroyed before their very eyes," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "This is a very very painful day."

The names and ages of those killed have not been released.