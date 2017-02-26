Vandals Damage Headstones at Jewish Cemetery in Philadelphia

An investigation is underway after vandals damaged headstones at Mount Carmel Cemetery in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia. Police say the suspect or suspects damaged 75 to 100 graves at the Jewish cemetery, located on Frankford and Cheltenham avenues. The incident follows another vandalism at a Jewish cemetery in University City, Missouiri last week in which 154 headstones were damaged.

Vandals targeted a Jewish cemetery in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia, knocking over more than 100 headstones, police said.

On Sunday around 9:40 a.m., police responded to a report of a vandalism at Mount Carmel Cemetery on Frankford and Cheltenham avenues. When they arrived they were met by a man who told them three headstones belonging to his relatives were knocked over and damaged.

After inspecting the cemetery, police determined 100 more headstones were knocked over. Police believe the vandalism occurred between late Saturday night and Sunday morning.

No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects.

An organizer launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for the damage.

Both the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect as well as Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon condemned the vandalism.

Last week vandals damaged 154 headstones at a Jewish cemetery in University City, Missouri. The incident sparked national outrage and a crowdfunding campaign that raised around $75,000 for repairs.

