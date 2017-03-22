London Parliament Attack: 'Heroic' British MP Attempted to Save Cop | NBC Southern California
London Parliament Attack: 'Heroic' British MP Attempted to Save Cop

Photos of Tobias Ellwood show him in a blue suit giving the unidentified police officer mouth-to-mouth and attempting to staunch the blood flowing from the stab wounds

    Stefan Rousseau/PA Images via Getty Images
    Conservative Member of Parliament Tobias Ellwood (center) helps emergency services attend to a police officer outside the Palace of Westminster, London, after a policeman was stabbed and his apparent attacker shot by officers in a major security incident at the Houses of Parliament.

    A British foreign minister bloodied his hands attempting to save the life of a police officer who was stabbed on the grounds of Britain's Parliament in what was described Wednesday as a "terrorist incident."

    After an individual drove a 4x4 through a crowd outside the Palace of Westminster, shots were fired and a police officer was stabbed. Tobias Ellwood, a conservative member of Parliament and former soldier who was close to the incident, rushed to the officer's side.

    The officer later died of his wounds.

    Ellwood served in Northern Ireland, Cyprus, Kuwait, Germany, Gibraltar and Bosnia while in the military. He's currently an active Army reservist.

    Published 31 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago
