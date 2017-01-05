Much of South Warned to Prepare for 'Historic' Weekend Storm

A couple walks their dog in Boulder, Colo., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. A winter storm has dropped several feet of snow in the Colorado high country, and over a foot in Front Range communities.

The winter weather system that has buried much of the West under record snow was racing east Thursday — on course to slam Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas with snow and ice that authorities warned could be historic, NBC News reported.

The National Weather Service on Thursday issued a winter storm warning of rain, sleet and snow beginning Friday afternoon for the northern two-thirds of Georgia and North Carolina, where the heaviest snow is expected from Chatham County through through Raleigh and Rocky Mount. A chunk of east-central Alabama was added to the warning area on Thursday night.

Snow was already falling over Tennessee, Kentucky and parts north, but it's when warm, wet air from the Gulf Mexico beginnings moving ashore on Friday that the real chaos is expected to begin, the National Weather Service said.

"The heavy snow will make many roads impassable and may produce widespread power outages due to the weight of the snow on tree limbs and power lines," the weather service said in a revised forecast late Thursday afternoon.