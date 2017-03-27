Police: Teen Planned Shooting at Her Maryland High School

A high school girl had immediate plans to bomb her school in Frederick County, Maryland, and shoot people, police say.

Nichole Cevario, 18, stockpiled bomb-making materials and had a shotgun to attack Catoctin High School on April 5, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Cevario "had the means and equipment to have caused a significant life safety event” at the school, police said.

The honor student was pulled out of a classroom on Thursday and involuntarily taken to a hospital for a psychological evaluation.

Police say these items were found in Cevario's home.

Photo credit: Frederick County Sheriff's Office

Police began investigating Cevario after her father contacted the school on Thursday, school officials said.

Police searched Cevario's home in Thurmont, Maryland, and found weapons and a journal. In the home, police say they found a shotgun with ammunition and bomb-making materials including pipes with end caps, shrapnel, fireworks, magnesium tape and fuse material. The gun and other items were purchased legally, police said.

In the journal, police say Cevario "spelled out a detailed shooting event that she planned to execute on a specific date in April," police said.

Officials later said that date was April 5. It was not immediately clear whether that date had any significance.

The journal showed the high schooler, who had been taking college classes in criminal justice, had been planning the attack for some time, police said. She compiled information on the school's emergency procedures and the school resource deputy on duty.

"The journal was very detailed, including a time line that revealed how she was going to execute the plot, and her expectations at each stage of the event," police said.

Officials say Cevario acted alone and never took a weapon or explosive device to the school. It was clear she had mental health issues, the sheriff's office said.

The tip police received from Cevario's father may have saved lives, officials said.

"The Sheriff’s Office is extremely appreciative of the parent’s actions in bringing this potentially deadly incident to the proper authority’s attention, promptly, so that a positive conclusion could be achieved," the statement said.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Maryand State Fire Marshal's bomb squad assisted the sheriff's office.

The school's principal assured parents that students are secure there.

"We keep our school safe, and we will continue to work together as a community to keep it safe," Principal Bernie Quesada said in a letter sent Monday.

Counselors were available at the school.

Once Cevario is released from the hospital, she will be charged with possession of explosive and incendiary material with intent to create a destructive device.

Anyone with information for police is asked to call 301-600-2583.

