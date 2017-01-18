The U.S. Secret Service will pay dozens of African-American former agents $24 million in a settlement of a class-action lawsuit accusing the agency of systematic discrimination.

The suit covered nearly 100 former agents who alleged that the Secret Service promoted white agents over more qualified black agents.

The suit also alleged that white agents and supervisors regularly used the "N" word to refer to suspects and black leaders of other countries.

Eight of the 10 original plaintiffs could receive as much as $300,000 under terms of the settlement.

As part of the agreement, the Secret Service admitted no wrongdoing.