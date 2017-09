An arrest warrant has been issued for an Austin woman who is accused of encouraging her 4-year-old daughter to fight with other children while filming it on her phone, KXAN reports. (Published 44 minutes ago)

A Texas mother is accused of encouraging her 4-year-old daughter to fight with other children while filming it on her phone.

On Aug. 12, Austin police say they received a report of a child endangerment from a man who said Jennifer Sanchez, 19, the mother of his child, was taping videos that showed the children fighting, NBC affiliate KXAN reported.

The father also posted the videos on his Facebook page.

Read more from KXAN