Scores of US Lawmakers to Boycott Trump Inauguration

More than 50 Democratic representatives of Congress from across the country have announced plans to boycott Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017. Some are using their absence as a way to refuse "normalizing or legitimizing" Trump's presidency, and many also cited Trump's inflammatory language toward women, Hispanics, Muslims, people with disabilities and others, along with Trump's lack of apology for his insults.

Most of the announcements poured in days before the election, after Trump attacked Rep. John Lewis on Twitter in response to Lewis saying that he would not attend the inauguration because he does not see Trump as a legitimate president over allegations of Russian involvement in the election. Trump spokesman Sean Spicer shrugged off the protest and indicated the transition would give away the seats.

Here is the list, presented alphabetically.