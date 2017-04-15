Political divisiveness reflected across the United States on Saturday took the form of a neon orange barrier erected between two opposing, but equally impassioned factions in Berkeley – one in support of President Donald Trump and the other against.

Both groups converged at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park around 10 a.m. as did Berkeley police officers — in riot gear. Backpacks were checked for weapons before people were allowed into the park, but impassioned attendees clashed any way.

Attendees of the "Patriot's Day" rally and Antifa-organized counter protest exchanged heated words and four people were arrested, police said.

Social media posts described a "small blast," the use of tear gas and pepper spray, fireworks being lit, and a man covering his eyes as blood covered his hands and dripped down his face.

Photographs from the scene also showed people clad in "Make America Great Again" sweatshirts and flags and others with their faces hidden behind helmets and masks. A number of people held up a flag that read, "Anti-fascist anti-racist."

In order to prevent a bloody riot, city leaders had announced that pipes, bats, bricks, rocks, glass bottles, shields, pepper spray and other potentially dangerous items were not allowed at the park during the rallies. Signs and flags must also be held alone. They cannot be attached to sticks or poles.

Even so, police tweeted a picture around 11:10 a.m. of a knife and an array of flags that had been mounted on prohibited sticks.

In order to avoid a potential run-in with authorities, Matthai Chakko from the East Bay city on Friday urged participants to stay away from any violence that crops up.

"One of the things we ask people to do — peaceful protesters — is to separate themselves from people committing violence," he said. "That not only keeps them safe, but allows police to intervene in a way that is more effective."

A weekly farmers market at the Berkeley park was called off amid the scheduled political protests, according to reports.

One bank near the park also took precautionary steps in anticipation of riots breaking out. It boarded up its windows and announced that it would close early.

Saturday's rallies follow a "March 4 Trump" rally and violent protests when controversial speaker Milo Yiannopoulos came to the UC Berkeley campus.