Here’s How Congress Is Handling Russia Investigations

At the end of a week's worth of new revelations and a resignation, FBI Director James Comey held a closed-door meeting with the Senate Intelligence Committee Friday, NBC News reports.
Members who emerged refused to say what the meeting was about or even to acknowledge that a meeting was happening — though reporters saw Comey enter the same room as the senators.
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio did send out a tweet that hinted at Russia:
"I am now very confident Senate Intel Comm I serve on will conduct thorough bipartisan investigation of #Putin interference and influence," the Florida senator said.
