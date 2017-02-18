Here’s How Congress Is Handling Russia Investigations | NBC Southern California
    J. Scott Applewhite, AP
    Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., left, and Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., walk to a closed intelligence briefing with FBI Director James Comey, Feb. 17, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

    At the end of a week's worth of new revelations and a resignation, FBI Director James Comey held a closed-door meeting with the Senate Intelligence Committee Friday, NBC News reports.

    Members who emerged refused to say what the meeting was about or even to acknowledge that a meeting was happening — though reporters saw Comey enter the same room as the senators.

    Republican Sen. Marco Rubio did send out a tweet that hinted at Russia:

    "I am now very confident Senate Intel Comm I serve on will conduct thorough bipartisan investigation of #Putin interference and influence," the Florida senator said.

    Published 7 minutes ago
