Trump Versus the World: An Overview

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House on March 17, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Since taking office in January, President Donald Trump's administration has been associated with one foreign country in particular, Russia. U.S. intelligence officials say President Vladimir Putin ordered a campaign to influence the U.S. presidential election, to denigrate Hillary Clinton and then to help Trump's chances. Trump denies any wrongdoing, while the FBI and Congress investigate his administration's contacts with Russia.

Meanwhile Trump has flirted with upending U.S. foreign policy, threatening to declare China a currency manipulator and to pull out of NAFTA, for example, questioning the one-China policy under which the United States recognizes China and not Taiwan and backing off a U.S. commitment to the two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict. In the end, though, Trump has often reverted to traditional policies. His supporters say he is scrutinizing foreign agreements with the goal of benefitting Americans, but critics say the uncertainty is unsettling to allies and unproductive.

Here are some of the more significant interactions between the Trump administration and world leaders over international issues.