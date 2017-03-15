Yahoo Hack Was Backed by Nation State: DoJ Official

The Justice Department's top official on national security says the hacking of Yahoo, which is to be discussed at a news conference Wednesday, was "done with the backing of a nation state," NBC News reported.

Mary McCord, acting assistant attorney general for the National Security Division, did not offer specifics at a seminar sponsored by the Financial Times. But Justice officials have said the 11:30 a.m. ET news conference will disclose indictments of at least four people accused of carrying out a hack on Yahoo, disclosed last year.

Other Justice officials told NBC News that the nation involved is Russia.

A source briefed on the matter told Reuters that the accused men live in Russia and Canada, with the Canadian more likely to face arrest because Russia has no extradition treaty with the United States.