Beat the heat with delicious & healthy DIY magic shell popsicles!

California Live’s Jobeth Devera meets up with Top Chef alumna Marisa Churchill to learn how to make magic shell popsicles that are sure to become your go-to summer dessert. The nutritious and refreshing recipe is perfect to make with your kids, too!

Magic Shell Yogurt Popsicles

Magic Shell Recipe —

  • 2/3 cup dark chocolate, roughly chopped
  • 2 tablespoons Thrive algae oil
In a microwave safe bowl, combine the chocolate chips and algae oil. Heat for about 1 to 2 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds, so that the chocolate doesn’t burn. Once the chips are melted and blended with the oil, cool slightly before serving.

Yogurt Pops Recipe —

  • 1 heaping cup of strawberries
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 2 tablespoon agave syrup
  • 2/3 cup Icelandic or Greek yogurt, vanilla

Place the berries, water, and agave syrup into a stainless steel pot and cook over medium heat. Stir occasionally to break up the berries. Cook until the mixture is thick and syrupy, about 10 minutes. Allow to cool slightly. This step can be done 1-2 days in advance.

Place the yogurt and strawberries in a blender or food processor, blend until thoroughly combined. Transfer the mixture to a piping bag or pour into popsicle molds.  Give the molds several firm taps on the counter to release any air pockets. This will give them a smooth appearance when they freeze. Place the Popsicle sticks into the center of each Popsicle and transfer the Popsicles to the freezer. Freeze for at least 6 hours, preferably overnight, before unmolding.

Decorate and enjoy!

