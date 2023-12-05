Chef tips for perfecting potato pancakes & leveling up your latke game!

Chef Jamie Gwen shows California Live’s Danielle Nottingham how the professionals make crispy & juicy latkes just in time for Hanukkah. Plus, Jaime shares unique twists and toppings to turn your potato pancakes from savory to sweet.
Ingredients—
- 1 pound russet potatoes, peeled and shredded
- 1/2 small sweet yellow onion
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1/2 cup unsalted matzo meal
- 1 teaspoon Kosher salt
- Freshly ground pepper to taste
- Canola oil
Method—
- Using the grating disk of your food processor, grate the potatoes and onion. Place the grated vegetables into a sieve to drain for 5 minutes, pressing to release the natural liquid.
- In a mixing bowl, beat the egg until frothy. Add the potato/onion mixture, matzo meal and salt and pepper and mix to combine.
- Heat 1/4-inch of oil in a large sauté pan over medium high heat. Spoon 2 tablespoons of the potato mixture into the pan and spread. Fry until golden brown. Turn the latkes over and brown the other side. Drain the latkes on paper towels and continue to fry in batches.