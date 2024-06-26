Discover a one-of-a-kind dining experience inside a Long Beach art gallery! 

GRILLED CAULIFLOWER RECIPE
Recipe by Chef in Residence Eugene Santiago of Baryo
Salad:
- 1 head cauliflower, leaves removed, quartered at the core
- 6 oz cherry tomatoes, halved
- 4 oz cucumbers, sliced thin
- 2 oz shallot, sliced thin
- 2 tbsp fresh dill leaves, stems removed
- 2 tbsp fresh Thai basil leaves, stems removed
- 4 tsp fresh cilantro leaves, stems removed
- 2 oz crispy shallots*
- ¼ c olive oil, for grilling
- Salt and pepper
TAMARIND DRESSING
- ¼ c lime juice
- 2 tbsp vegan fish sauce
- ¾ c olive oil
- 1 ½ tbsp brown sugar
- 2 cloves garlic
- 2 tbsp tamarind paste
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- ¼ tsp salt
CRISPY SHALLOTS
- 2 medium shallots
- 1 tsp cornstarch
- 4 c canola oil for frying
- Salt as needed
-To make the crispy shallots from scratch. Remove the outer skin from the shallot and cut off the root portion.
-Thinly slice the shallots width wise to create rings. Make sure to keep consistent slices to cook evenly.
-In a bowl, toss the sliced shallots with the cornstarch. Try to evenly coat each shallot.
-Add canola oil in a heavy bottom pot and heat up to 325.
-Once oil is up to temperature, test one shallot to make sure oil is not too hot.
-Fry shallots in batches, make sure to not overfill the pot.
-Fry about 6-8 min or until golden brown.
-Drain shallots onto a paper towel lined plate and season with salt.
-Shallots can be kept in an air tight container in room temperature for 5 days.
-Using a gas or charcoal grill, make sure to heat grill at least 10 min before using.
-Coat the quartered cauliflower generously with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
-Grill cauliflower on all sides until nicely charred. Remove from grill and allow to cool.
-Add all ingredients for the tamarind dressing in a blender. Blend until emulisified, 1-2 min. Set aside.
-Once cauliflower is cooled, cut bite size florets from the core.
-Add cauliflower, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and shallots in a bowl.
Dress lightly with tamarind dressing. Season to desired taste.
-Transfer salad into serving dish. Garnish with the fresh herbs and fried shallots.