Discover a one-of-a-kind dining experience inside a Long Beach art gallery! 

GRILLED CAULIFLOWER RECIPE

Recipe by Chef in Residence Eugene Santiago of Baryo

Salad:

1 head cauliflower, leaves removed, quartered at the core

6 oz cherry tomatoes, halved

4 oz cucumbers, sliced thin

2 oz shallot, sliced thin

2 tbsp fresh dill leaves, stems removed

2 tbsp fresh Thai basil leaves, stems removed

4 tsp fresh cilantro leaves, stems removed

2 oz crispy shallots*

¼ c olive oil, for grilling

Salt and pepper

TAMARIND DRESSING

¼ c lime juice

2 tbsp vegan fish sauce

¾ c olive oil

1 ½ tbsp brown sugar

2 cloves garlic

2 tbsp tamarind paste

¼ tsp black pepper

¼ tsp salt

CRISPY SHALLOTS

2 medium shallots

1 tsp cornstarch

4 c canola oil for frying

Salt as needed

-To make the crispy shallots from scratch. Remove the outer skin from the shallot and cut off the root portion.

-Thinly slice the shallots width wise to create rings. Make sure to keep consistent slices to cook evenly.

-In a bowl, toss the sliced shallots with the cornstarch. Try to evenly coat each shallot.

-Add canola oil in a heavy bottom pot and heat up to 325.

-Once oil is up to temperature, test one shallot to make sure oil is not too hot.

-Fry shallots in batches, make sure to not overfill the pot.

-Fry about 6-8 min or until golden brown.

-Drain shallots onto a paper towel lined plate and season with salt.

-Shallots can be kept in an air tight container in room temperature for 5 days.

-Using a gas or charcoal grill, make sure to heat grill at least 10 min before using.

-Coat the quartered cauliflower generously with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

-Grill cauliflower on all sides until nicely charred. Remove from grill and allow to cool.

-Add all ingredients for the tamarind dressing in a blender. Blend until emulisified, 1-2 min. Set aside.

-Once cauliflower is cooled, cut bite size florets from the core.

-Add cauliflower, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and shallots in a bowl.

Dress lightly with tamarind dressing. Season to desired taste.

-Transfer salad into serving dish. Garnish with the fresh herbs and fried shallots.