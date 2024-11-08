Eat Your Way to a Healthier Gut Using These Science-backed Tips 

Morning Digestion Elixir
1-2 tbsp Olive Oil + Juice from 1/2 lemon
Morning Green juice to cleanse & detoxify
Spinach, cucumber, celery, ginger, lemon
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.
GUT-BALANCING PLATE:
- Dark leafy greens
- Healthy fats (avocado, raw nuts and oils)
- Moderate protein (2-4oz.)
- Fiber-rich slow burning carbs (quinoa, wild rice, sweet potato, butternut squash)
Gelatin Energy Gummies:
Skin & Nervous System-Focused
- 1 cup filtered water
- 1 tbsp organic matcha powder
- 2 tbsp grass-fed beef gelatin
- 1/4 cup raw honey, coconut sugar or maple syrup
- 1 tbsp magnesium powder (optional)