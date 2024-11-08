health & wellness

Eat Your Way to a Healthier Gut Using These Science-backed Tips 

Holistic chef and wellness entrepreneur Shayna Terese Taylor and gut-health specialist Dr. Daryl Gioffre team up to share essential eating practices for optimizing your gut health. From morning routine must-haves to standout superfoods, get a taste of their extensive curriculum in new masterclass ‘Inner Alchemy.’ 

Morning Digestion Elixir 

1-2 tbsp Olive Oil + Juice from 1/2 lemon 

Morning Green juice to cleanse & detoxify 

Spinach, cucumber, celery, ginger, lemon 

GUT-BALANCING PLATE:

  1. Dark leafy greens 
  2. Healthy fats (avocado, raw nuts and oils) 
  3. Moderate protein (2-4oz.) 
  4. Fiber-rich slow burning carbs (quinoa, wild rice, sweet potato, butternut squash) 

Gelatin Energy Gummies:

Skin & Nervous System-Focused

  • 1 cup filtered water
  • 1 tbsp organic matcha powder
  • 2 tbsp grass-fed beef gelatin
  • 1/4 cup raw honey, coconut sugar or maple syrup
  • 1 tbsp magnesium powder (optional) 

