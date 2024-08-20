Food & Drink

Get creative this back-to-school season with fun lunchbox ideas 

California Live’s Jobeth Devera meets up with dietician Ashley Hawk who shares fun, healthy and delicious ideas for lunchtime as kids head back to school. Learn to make mozzarella, veggie, & tortellini skewers! 

Mozzarella, Veggie, & Tortellini Skewers 

Ingredients: 

  • 1 packet of cheese tortellini or tortellini of choice (cooked) 
  • 1 cup of diced cucumbers 
  • 1 packet of mozzarella balls 
  • Optional ingredients: blueberries, cherry tomatoes, red pepper slices, olives
Method:

1. Cook the tortellini according to package instructions. Drain and rinse with cold water. Wash the tomatoes and cut the pepper.

2. Prepare the skewers by putting 1 to 2 cooked tortellini pieces, diced veggies of your child's preference, and a slice of cheese at the end. Can also add fruits or other ingredients of choice!

No Bake Oat Bars/ Cookies

Ingredients: 

  • 3 cups rolled oats gluten-free, if necessary
  • 1 cup peanut butter * See notes
  • 1/2 cup maple syrup ** See notes
  • Optional: Dash of sea salt, vanilla, chopped nuts, chocolate chips, protein powder or any leftover candy of choice!

Method:

1. Line an 8 x 8-inch pan with parchment paper and set aside.
In a microwave safe bowl or stovetop, melt the peanut butter with syrup until combined.

2. Add the oats and mix well, until fully incorporated.
3. Transfer the mixture into the lined pan and press into it firmly. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, to firm up, before slicing into bars. 

