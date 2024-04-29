San Francisco Bay

Learn how to make Cioppino using world-famous San Francisco crab, plus how to catch your own!

California Live’s Jobeth Devera learns how to take her fresh crustacean catch (or store-bought, for the less adventurous) and turn it into a restaurant-worthy seafood stew. 

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Bay Area has some of the best crab in the world so California Live’s Jobeth Devera gets a masterclass from Alex Goffo, owner of ‘The Art of Crabbing,’ to learn how to catch her own crustaceans like the pros!

Crabbing has long been a cherished pastime along the shores of San Francisco. Then, she learns how to take her fresh crustacean catch and turn it into a restaurant-worthy seafood stew. 

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

CIOPPINO RECIPE:

  • 1 2 ½ lb. live crab
  • 1 large can of Italian plum tomatoes
  • 2 quarts Fumet (see below)
  • 8 clams
  • 1-2 cups dry white wine
  • 2 tbsp. chopped parsley
  • 2 tbsp. chopped garlic
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 tsp. fresh herbs like thyme or oregano or ¼ teaspoon dried
  • 16 mussels, debearded
  • 1 lb. rockfish filets
  • Salt & pepper
  • ¼ cup Rouille (see below)

Restaurants & Recipes Apr 26

Learn how to make sweet Italian zeppole at home

Restaurant Apr 25

Learn the do's and don'ts of ordering & eating oysters  

FUMET (FISH STOCK) RECIPE:

  • 2-3 lbs. fish and shellfish heads, bones and trimmings
  • ½ cup diced celery
  • 2 yellow onions
  • 2 bay leaves
  • ¼ cup parsley stems
  • Thyme, oregano or other dried herbs
  • Water and white wine to cover

ROUILLE RECIPE:

  • ½ cup fresh bread crumbs
  • ¼ cup cold water
  • 10 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 2 tsp. dried red pepper flakes
  • ½ tsp. salt
  • 6 tbsp. olive oil

Enjoy!

This article tagged under:

San Francisco BayFood and Recipes
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us