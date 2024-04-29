Learn how to make Cioppino using world-famous San Francisco crab, plus how to catch your own!

The Bay Area has some of the best crab in the world so California Live’s Jobeth Devera gets a masterclass from Alex Goffo, owner of ‘The Art of Crabbing,’ to learn how to catch her own crustaceans like the pros!
Crabbing has long been a cherished pastime along the shores of San Francisco. Then, she learns how to take her fresh crustacean catch and turn it into a restaurant-worthy seafood stew.
CIOPPINO RECIPE:
- 1 2 ½ lb. live crab
- 1 large can of Italian plum tomatoes
- 2 quarts Fumet (see below)
- 8 clams
- 1-2 cups dry white wine
- 2 tbsp. chopped parsley
- 2 tbsp. chopped garlic
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 tsp. fresh herbs like thyme or oregano or ¼ teaspoon dried
- 16 mussels, debearded
- 1 lb. rockfish filets
- Salt & pepper
- ¼ cup Rouille (see below)
FUMET (FISH STOCK) RECIPE:
- 2-3 lbs. fish and shellfish heads, bones and trimmings
- ½ cup diced celery
- 2 yellow onions
- 2 bay leaves
- ¼ cup parsley stems
- Thyme, oregano or other dried herbs
- Water and white wine to cover
ROUILLE RECIPE:
- ½ cup fresh bread crumbs
- ¼ cup cold water
- 10 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 2 tsp. dried red pepper flakes
- ½ tsp. salt
- 6 tbsp. olive oil
Enjoy!