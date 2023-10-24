Bumble’s sex and relationship expert Shan Boodram stopped by California Live to share the latest trends when it comes to dating apps in California. Bumble recently conducted brand new research and found that cuffing season, the time of year single people look for a partner for the holiday and colder months, no longer stands. Even millennials who coined the term are over it, despite almost 73 percent of millennial respondents knowing what it is, a nearly equal amount say that they are seeking a relationship no matter the season. In Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco more than half the respondents said they are also more likely to discuss mental health issues and are comfortable sharing that they go to therapy. Sports and dating was just as popular. Nearly three-quarters of respondents in all three cities said they would wear a specific team’s color if it was important to their date.

If you’re hesitant about getting on the apps to find a date, Boodram says you can go the organic route, but it’s still worth giving the apps a try, “Eighty-nine percent of Californian’s who are single are open to looking on an app, so if you want to cancel yourself out from nearly 90 percent of the people who are looking, yes, you can still do that. But what dating apps do is taking out the two big questions, are you single and are you interested in me.”