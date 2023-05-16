Pamper Your Mom For Mother's Day – Or Any Day!

It's that time of year to pamper your Mom with a facial spa experience or a beauty product that will make her feel beautiful and loved. California Live's Amber Pfister and Lifestyle expert Robby LaRiviere take us to Face Haus in El Segundo to reveal their favorite beauty & pampering products that are great gifts for Mother's Day, or just because!

Products to spoil your Mother this Sunday are listed below:

1. The Mother’s Helper 3-Step Facial Kit is a great gift for any mom who needs a little extra self care.

thefacehaus.com

2. O Positiv is the wellness and supplement brand that is prioritizing women by creating effective, fun and delicious products to address health needs that have historically been overlooked.

opositiv.com

3. Nick Chavez Beverly Hills Hair products will leave your moms hair feeling gorgeous, healthy and silky smooth.



nickchavezbeverlyhills.com

4. NAADAM is known for their sustainably-crafted, high-quality, and affordable cashmere apparel – from timeless sweaters to elevated dresses, outerwear, and more.



naadam.co