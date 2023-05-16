Beauty

Pamper Your Mom For Mother's Day – Or Any Day!

California Live's Amber Pfister and Lifestyle expert Robby LaRiviere take us to Face Haus in El Segundo to reveal their favorite beauty & pampering products you can give your mom this Mother’s Day.

By Amber Pfister

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's that time of year to pamper your Mom with a facial spa experience or a beauty product that will make her feel beautiful and loved. California Live's Amber Pfister and Lifestyle expert Robby LaRiviere take us to Face Haus in El Segundo to reveal their favorite beauty & pampering products that are great gifts for Mother's Day, or just because!

Products to spoil your Mother this Sunday are listed below:

1.  The Mother’s Helper 3-Step Facial Kit is a great gift for any mom who needs a little extra self care.

thefacehaus.com

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Beauty May 12

The Many Benefits Of Facials

gifts May 8

Gift Mom an Experience for Mother's Day

2. O Positiv is the wellness and supplement brand that is prioritizing women by creating effective, fun and delicious products to address health needs that have historically been overlooked.

opositiv.com

3. Nick Chavez Beverly Hills Hair products will leave your moms hair feeling gorgeous, healthy and silky smooth. 


nickchavezbeverlyhills.com

4. NAADAM is known for their sustainably-crafted, high-quality, and affordable cashmere apparel – from timeless sweaters to elevated dresses, outerwear, and more.


naadam.co 

This article tagged under:

Beautysouth baymothers day
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us