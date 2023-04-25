If you've tried to recreate a charcuterie board at home, you know it's the accoutrements that make all the difference. California Live contributor Blanche Shaheen gets the how-to from Chef Teena for a delicious, Indian-style snack board, including the recipe for her Cilantro Mint Chutney!

Here are the ingredients for Chef Teena's Cilantro Mint Chutney. Happy snacking!

2 bunches of cilantro leaves

1/4 bunch mint leaves

1/4 cup chopped onion

Thai green chilies

1 garlic clove

1 1/2 to 2 teaspoons salt

lemon juice

water (as needed)