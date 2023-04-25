If you've tried to recreate a charcuterie board at home, you know it's the accoutrements that make all the difference. California Live contributor Blanche Shaheen gets the how-to from Chef Teena for a delicious, Indian-style snack board, including the recipe for her Cilantro Mint Chutney!
Here are the ingredients for Chef Teena's Cilantro Mint Chutney. Happy snacking!
- 2 bunches of cilantro leaves
- 1/4 bunch mint leaves
- 1/4 cup chopped onion
- Thai green chilies
- 1 garlic clove
- 1 1/2 to 2 teaspoons salt
- lemon juice
- water (as needed)
