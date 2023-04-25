Food & Recipes

Savory & Spicy Charcuterie At Home

California Live contributor Blanche Shaheen joins Chef Teena to assemble a savory Indian snack board full of flavors and textures to surprise mom on Mother's Day.

By Blanche Shaheen

If you've tried to recreate a charcuterie board at home, you know it's the accoutrements that make all the difference. California Live contributor Blanche Shaheen gets the how-to from Chef Teena for a delicious, Indian-style snack board, including the recipe for her Cilantro Mint Chutney!

Here are the ingredients for Chef Teena's Cilantro Mint Chutney. Happy snacking!

  • 2 bunches of cilantro leaves
  • 1/4 bunch mint leaves
  • 1/4 cup chopped onion
  • Thai green chilies
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 1 1/2 to 2 teaspoons salt
  • lemon juice
  • water (as needed)
