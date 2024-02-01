This chili recipe will crown you MVP of game day

THE BEST ESSENTIAL CHILI RECIPE
Ingredients—
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
1 sweet yellow onion, diced
2 pounds 85/15 ground beef
1 red or orange bell pepper, seeded and diced
1 jalapeno, seeded and finely minced
3 tablespoons chili powder
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1 teaspoon ground cumin
4 garlic cloves, minced
1 tablespoon double concentrate tomato paste
2 tablespoons brown sugar
One 14-ounce can fire-roasted tomatoes with juice
1 1/2 cups beef broth
1/2 cup beer
One 14-ounce can kidney beans, drained & rinsed
Salt & freshly ground pepper
Instructions—
Heat the olive oil and butter in a large pot, over medium-high heat. Add the onion and sauté 3 minutes. Add the ground beef, bell pepper, jalapeno, chili powder, paprika, cumin and salt and pepper. Cook, stirring often until the meat is cooked through. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute more. Add the tomato paste and brown sugar and stir to combine. Add in the remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook uncovered for 45 minutes.