This chili recipe will crown you MVP of game day

THE BEST ESSENTIAL CHILI RECIPE

Ingredients—

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 sweet yellow onion, diced

2 pounds 85/15 ground beef

1 red or orange bell pepper, seeded and diced

1 jalapeno, seeded and finely minced

3 tablespoons chili powder

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon ground cumin

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon double concentrate tomato paste

2 tablespoons brown sugar

One 14-ounce can fire-roasted tomatoes with juice

1 1/2 cups beef broth

1/2 cup beer

One 14-ounce can kidney beans, drained & rinsed

Salt & freshly ground pepper

Instructions—

Heat the olive oil and butter in a large pot, over medium-high heat. Add the onion and sauté 3 minutes. Add the ground beef, bell pepper, jalapeno, chili powder, paprika, cumin and salt and pepper. Cook, stirring often until the meat is cooked through. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute more. Add the tomato paste and brown sugar and stir to combine. Add in the remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook uncovered for 45 minutes.