This chili recipe will crown you MVP of game day

Chef Jamie Gwen shares her winning chili recipe with California Live’s Jessica Vilchis. The simple yet flavorful recipe is elevated using a secret ingredient.   

THE BEST ESSENTIAL CHILI RECIPE

Ingredients—

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 sweet yellow onion, diced

2 pounds 85/15 ground beef

1 red or orange bell pepper, seeded and diced

1 jalapeno, seeded and finely minced

3 tablespoons chili powder

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon ground cumin

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon double concentrate tomato paste

2 tablespoons brown sugar

One 14-ounce can fire-roasted tomatoes with juice

1 1/2 cups beef broth

1/2 cup beer

One 14-ounce can kidney beans, drained & rinsed

Salt & freshly ground pepper

Instructions—

Heat the olive oil and butter in a large pot, over medium-high heat.  Add the onion and sauté 3 minutes. Add the ground beef, bell pepper, jalapeno, chili powder, paprika, cumin and salt and pepper. Cook, stirring often until the meat is cooked through. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute more.  Add the tomato paste and brown sugar and stir to combine. Add in the remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook uncovered for 45 minutes.

