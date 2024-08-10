Jurupa Valley families adopt new pets with Clear the Shelters' waived fees

Clear the shelters

The monthlong adoption campaign will run through Sept. 10.

By Karla Rendon and Annette Arreola

Two pets available for adoption at the Riverside County Animal Shelters' Jurupa Valley shelter.
Droves of animal lovers flocked to Riverside County Animal Shelters on Saturday, ready to welcome a new animal companion to their households as part of NBCUniversal’s Clear the Shelters pet adoption campaign.

Among the purrs of curious cats and barks from attention-ready pups were families excited to participate in the free adoption event. NBCUniversal’s annual adoption campaign, Clear the Shelters, has returned for its 10th year, aiming to get as many adoptable animals into loving and responsible homes as possible.

At the Riverside County Animal Services’ Jurupa Valley shelter, participants were eager to increase their household size with a few paws or claws.

“We’ve been looking at cats for like, weeks or something,” said Abby Ribota. “We heard about Clear the Shelters so we came today and we decided to adopt today.”

The waived adoption fee gets new pet parents more than just their new animal companion.

Clear the Shelters is NBCUniversal Local’s pet adoption and donation initiative that has helped more than 1 million pets find homes.

“In that free adoption, you’re getting microchipping, all of their vaccines and spay/neuter so this dog is leaving good to go ready to hang out with your family and live a good life,” said Alison Chavez, who works at the Jurupa Valley animal shelter.

To learn more about Clear the Shelters, and for a map of participating animal shelters, click here.

