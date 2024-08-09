NBC4 and Telemundo 52'S ‘Clear The Shelters' pet adoption & donation campaign returns for 10th year August 10 to September 10

NBC4 and Telemundo 52’s annual Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign returns for its milestone tenth consecutive year from Aug. 10 to Sept.10. As part of the monthlong event, the stations are partnering with local animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and raise funds participating shelters and rescues.

Since its inception in 2015, NBC4 and Telemundo 52’s local Clear the Shelters campaigns have helped more than 107,000 pets find new homes. Nationally, more than one million pets have been adopted and millions of dollars has been raised for participating shelters and rescues over nine Clear The Shelters campaigns.

The 2024 fundraising effort will again be led by Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit and longtime campaign partner. Donations can be made Aug. 1 to Sept. 30 at ClearTheSheltersFund.org. Through the online platform, built by Fundraise Up, donors have the option to cover transaction fees so that 100 percent of the funds go directly to the shelter or rescue of their choice.

Virtual pet adoptions are also returning for the sixth consecutive campaign through WeRescue. The WeRescue website and app enable users to browse adoptable pets in their area by breed, gender, size and other factors, submit their adoption applications, and ask questions directly to shelters.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Tune in to NBC4 daily throughout the campaign for special coverage and reports beginning with Today in LA from 4-7 a.m., followed by the newscasts at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 11 p.m. In addition, the station will feature content on the NBCLA app and on its streaming TV local news channel NBC Los Angeles News as well as the station’s lifestyle show California Live.

Audiences can tune-in to Telemundo 52 throughout the campaign for pet-related stories and coverage across its Noticiero Telemundo 52 newscasts at 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 12 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m. 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., during the station’s lifestyle and entertainment show Acceso Total, which airs weekdays at 11:30 a.m., and via its digital and streaming TV local news channel Noticias California.

For more information and to find a participating shelter, click here.

Follow the latest updates on social media @NBCLA and @Telemundo52 using #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.