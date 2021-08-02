COVID-19

CA COVID-19 Rent Relief Program

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The California COVID-19 Rent Relief program is designed to help low-income Californians through the payment of unpaid rent to landlords. The program supports eligible renters and landlords who have been impacted by the COVID-19 public health emergency by providing financial assistance for 100% of unpaid rent and utility bills to prevent housing instability and potential eviction.

For more information please visit, HousingIsKey.com or call the CA COVID-19 Rent Relief Call Center at (833) 430-2122 toll free.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19Rent Relief
Local Education News & Resources Tokyo Olympics California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us