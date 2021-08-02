CA COVID-19 Rent Relief Program

The California COVID-19 Rent Relief program is designed to help low-income Californians through the payment of unpaid rent to landlords. The program supports eligible renters and landlords who have been impacted by the COVID-19 public health emergency by providing financial assistance for 100% of unpaid rent and utility bills to prevent housing instability and potential eviction.

For more information please visit, HousingIsKey.com or call the CA COVID-19 Rent Relief Call Center at (833) 430-2122 toll free.