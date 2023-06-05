“Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” Empowerment Day

Adventures to Dreams hosted their annual empowerment day this past Saturday, June 3rd and NBC4’s Traffic Anchor Robin Winston was there to support this youth enrichment program, designed to inspire and empower young minds, ages 5 – 16, by exposing them to hands-on learning, mentorship, and field trips.
For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/adventurestodreamsenrichment