“Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” Empowerment Day

Adventures to Dreams hosted their annual empowerment day this past Saturday, June 3rd and NBC4’s Traffic Anchor Robin Winston was there to support this youth enrichment program, designed to inspire and empower young minds, ages 5 – 16, by exposing them to hands-on learning, mentorship, and field trips.

NBC4 Traffic Anchor Robin Winston attended the "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" empowerment day hosted by Adventures to Dreams, a non-profit aimed to increase social skills for young women. 
For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/adventurestodreamsenrichment

