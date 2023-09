NBC4 and Telemundo 52 invite you to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Join Jonathan Gonzalez, co-anchor for the NBC4 weekend evening newscasts at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. and Dunia Elvir, News Anchor for Noticiero Telemundo 52 at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. at the Central American parade that will take place this Sunday, September 17 at 11 a.m. between Vermont Ave. and Pico Blvd.

