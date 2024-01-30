NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Celebrate Black History Month with a Free Coffee Event for the Community

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 will be celebrating Black History Month with a free coffee event in Leimert Park on Wednesday, February 7th at Harun Coffee located at 4336 Degnan Blvd in Los Angeles.

Join us from 6:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. and enjoy a cafecito and meet and greet with Lynette Romero, Belen de Leon, Robin Winston, Adrian Arambulo, from NBC4’s Today in LA morning newscast and Sandra O’Neill, Grecia Carrillo and Marcos Mora from Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 5 a.m. y 6 a.m.

Harun Coffee is a local black-owned café (Chace Johnson, owner) that has special ties to art and community.