NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Join the Movement Against Breast Cancer

Join the #1 movement against breast cancer in the United States along with Lolita Lopez, Investigative Reporter for NBC4 and Azalea Iñiguez, Investigative Reporter for Telemundo 52 Responde at the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer® walk. The walk will take place on Saturday, October 19 at the Citadel Outlets located at 100 Citadel Drive in the city of Commerce. Registration opens at 6:30AM and the walk will start at 8:30AM. Help us achieve our fundraising goal of $425,000 to support breast cancer patients, thrivers, and caregivers via lodging and transportation programs as well as research. You can support with your donation, registering as a participant, lead a fundraising team, or volunteering.

Visit MakingStridesWalk.org/LosAngeles to register and more information.