NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Partner with CCNP to Host Help for the Hungry Food Pantry on December 19

As part of NBC4 and Telemundo 52’s annual Help for the Hungry campaign, the stations have partnered with Central City Neighborhood Partners to host a food pantry on Thursday, December 19 from 10am – 1pm at 501 S. Bixel St., Los Angeles, CA 90017.

The event includes support from Los Angeles Foodbank, Goya Foods, WSS Cares, Ralphs, and Food 4 Less and others who will be in attendance helping distribute food and resources. The event is free and open to the community, while supplies last, first come first served.

To support the fight against hunger and donate any amount by texting H4H to 707070 or by making donations in-person at their neighborhood Ralphs and Food 4 Less locations. A QR code will also appear on screen during newscasts to give viewers another option to donate. To make an online donation, click here.